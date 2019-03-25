Channing Capital Management LLC Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Banced Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Banced Corp now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

