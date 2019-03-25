Cetera Advisors LLC Has $5.91 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.
IJS stock opened at $143.90 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.72 and a 52 week high of $174.26.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
