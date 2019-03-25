Cetera Advisors LLC Has $36.44 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,754 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $36,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $71.35 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cetera Advisors LLC Has $36.44 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/cetera-advisors-llc-has-36-44-million-stake-in-ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-eafe-etf-efav.html.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.