Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $60.26 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/cetera-advisors-llc-cuts-stake-in-ishares-core-msci-eafe-etf-iefa.html.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.