Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 563.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, AXA boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $214.43 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.75 and a 1 year high of $238.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5998 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

