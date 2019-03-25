Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 21,212 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $74,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 168,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $149.38 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $157.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4289 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

