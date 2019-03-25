Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 5,785 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1783 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

