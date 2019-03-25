Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) Senior Officer John William Pearson Sells 2,780 Shares

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer John William Pearson sold 2,780 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$20,321.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,234.72.
CG opened at C$7.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.55. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.76 and a 1 year high of C$8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.67.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.18.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
