CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.72 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, insider Milton Carroll sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,030. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

