Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.92.

CLDX stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $37.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.25. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,585.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.51%. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,343,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,912 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 98.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,270,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 630,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 421,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 421,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 287,281 shares in the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

