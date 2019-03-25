Celanese Co. (CE) Position Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 201.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,467,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,766,000 after buying an additional 2,127,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,756,000 after buying an additional 694,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,454,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,874,000 after buying an additional 569,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,337,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,336,000 after buying an additional 568,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Celanese by 105.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 944,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,712,000 after buying an additional 485,564 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CE opened at $98.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.62. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $82.91 and a 12-month high of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.02). Celanese had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.24.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

