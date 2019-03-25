Cavitation Technologies (CVAT) vs. American Vanguard (AVD) Head-To-Head Review

Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) and American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

American Vanguard pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Cavitation Technologies does not pay a dividend. American Vanguard pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Vanguard has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and American Vanguard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Vanguard $454.27 million 1.11 $24.19 million $0.81 20.94

American Vanguard has higher revenue and earnings than Cavitation Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and American Vanguard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A American Vanguard 5.33% 7.48% 4.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of American Vanguard shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of American Vanguard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cavitation Technologies and American Vanguard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A American Vanguard 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Vanguard has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.99%. Given American Vanguard’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Vanguard is more favorable than Cavitation Technologies.

Summary

American Vanguard beats Cavitation Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in liquid processing applications in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil. The company also designs technology based systems that are designed to serve various markets, such as vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions, and crude oil yield enhancement. Cavitation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. It also markets and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes technology based pesticide solutions for greenhouse and nursery production applications, as well as offers formulations, such as PCNB, chlorothalonil, and propiconazole. The company distributes its products through national distribution companies and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices and sales force executives. American Vanguard Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

