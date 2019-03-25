Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stake Decreased by Anchor Bolt Capital LP

Anchor Bolt Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,932 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 4.2% of Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Anchor Bolt Capital LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $59,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 183,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after acquiring an additional 99,280 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 292,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 67,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $129.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $161.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Caterpillar to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. OTR Global downgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $154.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.24.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

