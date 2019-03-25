Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several research firms recently commented on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Energy Fund I LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 2,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,864. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $101.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.46.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

