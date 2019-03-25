Cashaa (CAS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $102,337.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $102,337.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00423765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.01626475 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00226806 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 735,355,312 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

