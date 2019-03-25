Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Carter’s worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Carter’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,875,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,282 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,706,000 after purchasing an additional 358,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,348,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,069,000 after purchasing an additional 226,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carter’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $371,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total transaction of $608,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRI opened at $94.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $118.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

