Carnival (CCL) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,400 by Analysts at HSBC

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 5,400 ($70.56) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) price target (up previously from GBX 5,750 ($75.13)) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Shore Capital raised Carnival to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Carnival from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,484 ($71.66).

LON:CCL opened at GBX 4,136 ($54.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. Carnival has a 52-week low of GBX 3,611 ($47.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,030 ($65.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In other Carnival news, insider Arnold W. Donald sold 28,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,708 ($74.59), for a total transaction of £1,646,529.68 ($2,151,482.66).

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

