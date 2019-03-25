Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st.

In other news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $2,498,455.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,224.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,882,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,865 shares of company stock worth $8,452,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,394,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,848,000 after buying an additional 629,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,618,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,970,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,244,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,048,000 after acquiring an additional 468,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,229,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,623,000 after acquiring an additional 327,768 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $121.49. 5,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

