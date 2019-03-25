Career Education Corp. (CECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Career Education’s earnings. Career Education posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Career Education will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Career Education.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Career Education had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Career Education stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Career Education has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Career Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $71,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 10,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $141,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,521 shares of company stock valued at $352,820. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Career Education by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Career Education by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Career Education by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 50,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,104,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,854,000 after purchasing an additional 742,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,338,000 after purchasing an additional 687,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

