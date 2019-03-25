Capital Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 158 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,739,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,444,000 after acquiring an additional 110,588 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 18,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 223,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,287,000 after acquiring an additional 72,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $2,606,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 1,489 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $295,283.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $188.96 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $262.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.89. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $247.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.54.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

