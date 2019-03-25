Capital Financial Planning LLC Invests $28,000 in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Stock

Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 75,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 576,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.24 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 64.17% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. National Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital Financial Planning LLC Invests $28,000 in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/capital-financial-planning-llc-invests-28000-in-ares-capital-co-arcc-stock.html.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.