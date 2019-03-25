Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in NutriSystem during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NutriSystem by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NutriSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NutriSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NutriSystem by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

NASDAQ NTRI opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. NutriSystem Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine raised NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Sidoti downgraded NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of NutriSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-takes-position-in-nutrisystem-inc-ntri.html.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI).

Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.