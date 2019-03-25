Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases New Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL opened at $199.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $6,025,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $760,454.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,608,552.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,676 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,254. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

