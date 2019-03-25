Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.14% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,222.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 3.30.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 109.56%. The firm had revenue of $59.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

