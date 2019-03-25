Cancom SE (COK) Receives €44.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.67 ($51.94).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

ETR:COK opened at €36.06 ($41.93) on Friday. Cancom has a 12 month low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a 12 month high of €52.60 ($61.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.34.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

