Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Biogen (BIIB) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $275.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $396.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.39.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $216.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 52 week low of $216.49 and a 52 week high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.86 per share, with a total value of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 6,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 135,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 115,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,872,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.