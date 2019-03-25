Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $16.96 Million Position in Visa Inc (V)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 39,182 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Visa by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 113,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Visa by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 173,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Visa by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 34,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in Visa by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.74.
Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.
In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 91,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $14,229,579.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,886.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,531 shares of company stock worth $28,797,949 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
