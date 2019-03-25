California Water Service Group (CWT) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $32,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,337,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 118,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 298,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $53.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $55.05.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $54,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,680 shares in the company, valued at $198,830.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $115,720. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on California Water Service Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/california-water-service-group-cwt-position-trimmed-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.