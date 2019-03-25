California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Mattel Inc (MAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Mattel worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Mattel by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mattel by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mattel alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael J. Eilola sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $171,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Lynch purchased 8,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 129,425 shares of company stock worth $1,807,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.46.

MAT opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.48. Mattel Inc has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-reduces-stake-in-mattel-inc-mat.html.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.