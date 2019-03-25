California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.18 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 94,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28,586.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,611 shares in the company, valued at $702,026.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Beach sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $174,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,478 shares of company stock valued at $667,285 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $281.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 40.48%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “California State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.18 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-6-18-million-stake-in-western-alliance-bancorporation-wal.html.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.