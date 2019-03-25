California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,541,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,515,693 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $60.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.06 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 34,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $2,136,670.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 121,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,397.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $354,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

