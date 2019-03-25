California Public Employees Retirement System Has $241.74 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,342,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 162,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Abbott Laboratories worth $241,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,186,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $77.97 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $175,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $95,394.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,856 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

