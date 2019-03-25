California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of TTM Technologies worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in TTM Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in TTM Technologies by 489.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60,558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,178,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,344 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $81,031.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,019.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Pereira sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $67,940.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,183.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,268 shares of company stock valued at $384,360. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

