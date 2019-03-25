Caleres Inc (CAL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,289 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3,574.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Macquarie set a $38.00 price target on shares of Caleres and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Caleres to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Caleres Inc has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $720.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Caleres announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Caleres Inc (CAL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/caleres-inc-cal-shares-sold-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.