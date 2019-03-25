Caci International Inc (CACI) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Caci International comprises approximately 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.26% of Caci International worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caci International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,728,000 after buying an additional 30,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caci International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caci International by 15.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 290,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caci International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 149,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caci International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caci International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $60,665.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,405.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $90,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,892.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,171 shares of company stock valued at $212,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caci International from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caci International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

CACI traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $179.32. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Caci International Inc has a 52-week low of $138.39 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.43. Caci International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Caci International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

