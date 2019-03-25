Buckingham Research Initiates Coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA)

Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Vertical Group raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twenty-First Century Fox has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.65.

FOXA opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

