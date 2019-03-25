BTIG Research Raises Darden Restaurants (DRI) Price Target to $134.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research to $134.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DRI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.96.

Shares of DRI opened at $117.44 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $82.38 and a one year high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $164,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,562 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

