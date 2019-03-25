BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,900 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU)

BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000.

HEZU stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62.

