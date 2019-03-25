BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,046 iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)

BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises 0.8% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,051,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,324,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of URTH opened at $87.83 on Monday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

