Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 5,050.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 21.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 7,598.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,516,000 after purchasing an additional 904,293 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 30.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 39.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $262.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $246.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $215.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $166.73 on Monday. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $153.78 and a 52 week high of $284.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

