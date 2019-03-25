Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,255 AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,763,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,747,000 after buying an additional 174,391 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,209,000 after buying an additional 65,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,355,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,952,000 after buying an additional 32,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $368,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $66,161.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $103.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.69 and a 1 year high of $112.31.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $685.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on AptarGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

