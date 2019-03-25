Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Brink’s (BCO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Brink’s by 1,899.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $75.86 on Monday. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 68.11%. The business had revenue of $907.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other Brink’s news, Director Susan E. Docherty sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $727,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,414.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.39 per share, for a total transaction of $217,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,720 and sold 23,924 shares worth $1,829,571. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

