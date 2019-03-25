BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (RA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,774 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $21.58 on Monday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

