Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $56,000 Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 135.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 235.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,831,000 after acquiring an additional 113,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 29.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $84.57 on Monday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $87.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 98.93% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Argus upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $4,310,769.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,557,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Hilton Wen'an, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

