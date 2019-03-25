Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Decreases Stake in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,838 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,106,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,248,000 after acquiring an additional 374,020 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 813,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,372,000 after acquiring an additional 595,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $1,827,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $78.74 on Monday. LogMeIn Inc has a 1-year low of $74.87 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This is a boost from LogMeIn’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Decreases Stake in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p-decreases-stake-in-logmein-inc-logm.html.

LogMeIn Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.