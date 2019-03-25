Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $341,000.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.06, for a total value of $1,035,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.77.

NYSE ESS opened at $290.71 on Monday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $226.22 and a fifty-two week high of $294.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.19%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

