Brokerages Set Savara Inc (SVRA) Price Target at $24.75

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Savara from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

Get Savara alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Savara by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Savara in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Savara by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Savara by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 164,056 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Savara in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

SVRA stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a current ratio of 15.63. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.