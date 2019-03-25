Brokerages Set QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $424,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,438,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,499,000 after purchasing an additional 770,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,255,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158,003 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 216,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72,936 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST stock remained flat at $$13.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.99 million, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

