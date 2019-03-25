Brokerages Set NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Price Target at $25.50

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th.

In other news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 86,200 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $2,095,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 42,267 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,748.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 728,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,600,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,647,534. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.38. NMI has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. NMI had a net margin of 39.24% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

