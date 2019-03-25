Brokerages Set Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Price Target at $40.25

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

MEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Craig Hallum raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Friday, December 7th.

In other news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas acquired 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $143,260.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,694.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 110,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 91,901 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MEI opened at $28.10 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.67%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

