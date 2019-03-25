Brokerages Set Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) Price Target at $40.25

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.
MEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Methode Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Craig Hallum raised Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Friday, December 7th.
In other news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas acquired 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $143,260.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,694.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE MEI opened at $28.10 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.45.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.67%.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.